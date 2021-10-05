210510-N-EJ241-1101



MISAWA, Japan (May 10, 2021) – Misawa City Mayor, Yoshinori Kohiyama, speaks with Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa Commanding Officer, Capt. Brian K. Pummill, center, and Savannah Miner, winner of the Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Oishii Dessert Competition for the NAF Misawa area, during an official presentation event. The competition, open to all CNRJ active duty, reserve, and Navy related civilians, was to create a unique traditional American dessert, while incorporating a well-known local ingredient, and to present the dessert to the installation’s host city as a cultural gift of goodwill. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 23:28 Photo ID: 6638984 VIRIN: 210510-N-EJ241-1101 Resolution: 7232x4821 Size: 1.65 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: MURRAY, NE, US Hometown: PIQUA, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oishii Dessert Competition - NAFM [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.