    Oishii Dessert Competition - NAFM [Image 3 of 3]

    Oishii Dessert Competition - NAFM

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210510-N-EJ241-1101

    MISAWA, Japan (May 10, 2021) – Misawa City Mayor, Yoshinori Kohiyama, speaks with Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa Commanding Officer, Capt. Brian K. Pummill, center, and Savannah Miner, winner of the Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Oishii Dessert Competition for the NAF Misawa area, during an official presentation event. The competition, open to all CNRJ active duty, reserve, and Navy related civilians, was to create a unique traditional American dessert, while incorporating a well-known local ingredient, and to present the dessert to the installation’s host city as a cultural gift of goodwill. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 23:28
    Photo ID: 6638984
    VIRIN: 210510-N-EJ241-1101
    Resolution: 7232x4821
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: MURRAY, NE, US
    Hometown: PIQUA, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oishii Dessert Competition - NAFM [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Historic
    Cookies
    NAFM

