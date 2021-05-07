U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jared Allen, 733rd Air Mobility Squadron passenger service specialist from Gainesville, Florida was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of May 10 - 14, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 19:48 Photo ID: 6638902 VIRIN: 210507-F-QQ371-022 Resolution: 7040x5088 Size: 3.94 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A1C Jared Allen Airman of the Week [Image 7 of 7], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.