    Coast Guardsman assigned to Coast Guard Station Maui receives Enlisted Person of the Year award [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guardsman assigned to Coast Guard Station Maui receives Enlisted Person of the Year award

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard Enlisted Person of the Year, Seaman Theodore Kirkbride, aids in the towing of a vessel in Maui. Kirkbride has assisted in over 15 search and rescue cases, saving over 22 lives. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 19:44
    Photo ID: 6638894
    VIRIN: 210510-G-G2014-1002
    Resolution: 1440x1080
    Size: 183.12 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Military
    Maui
    Coast Guard Station Maui

