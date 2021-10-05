Coast Guard Enlisted Person of the Year, Seaman Theodore Kirkbride, aids in the towing of a vessel in Maui. Kirkbride has assisted in over 15 search and rescue cases, saving over 22 lives. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 19:44
|Photo ID:
|6638894
|VIRIN:
|210510-G-G2014-1002
|Resolution:
|1440x1080
|Size:
|183.12 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guardsman assigned to Coast Guard Station Maui receives Enlisted Person of the Year award [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guardsman assigned to Coast Guard Station Maui receives Enlisted Person of the Year award
LEAVE A COMMENT