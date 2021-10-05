Coast Guardsman assigned to Coast Guard Station Maui receives Enlisted Person of the Year award

Coast Guard Enlisted Person of the Year, Seaman Theodore Kirkbride, aids in the towing of a vessel in Maui. Kirkbride has assisted in over 15 search and rescue cases, saving over 22 lives. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)

