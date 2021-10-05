DEFENDER-Europe 21- Swift Response

BOBOC AIR BASE, Romania—Col. Gil Ferguson, Deputy Commander of Operations, 82ND Airborne Division, receives a gift during Swift Response 21 here May 10. The 82nd Airborne Division partnered with three of its NATO allies and partners to complete the last iteration of a near simultaneous joint forcible entry operation. The operation demonstrates NATO’s extensive military capabilities that serve to prevent conflict and preserve peace.



DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

