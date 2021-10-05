Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 5 of 5]

    Pentagon Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 10, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 16:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    

    Pentagon
    OSD
    Washington D.C.
    Press Briefing Room

