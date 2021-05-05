Soldiers perform a medical drill at TATRC before attendees of the USAMRDC Senior Enlisted Leader off-site event on May 5. (Photo Credit: Gloriann Schaefer, USAMRDC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 16:42
|Photo ID:
|6638528
|VIRIN:
|210505-O-QO895-334
|Resolution:
|2405x1260
|Size:
|626.12 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Leaders Talk Resiliency, Achievement at Week-Long Event [Image 4 of 4], by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT