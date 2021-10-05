Buffalo North Breakwater Repair

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has awarded a $7.8 million contract to Ryba Marine Construction Co. for the repair of 750 feet of the north end of the Buffalo North Breakwater using rubble mound repair to the lakeside of the structure, with construction to start by mid-summer.

