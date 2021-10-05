Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo North Breakwater Repair

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has awarded a $7.8 million contract to Ryba Marine Construction Co. for the repair of 750 feet of the north end of the Buffalo North Breakwater using rubble mound repair to the lakeside of the structure, with construction to start by mid-summer.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 14:29
    Photo ID: 6638232
    VIRIN: 210510-A-A1409-541
    Resolution: 1660x579
    Size: 110.96 KB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo North Breakwater Repair, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE Buffalo District to repair portions of the Buffalo North Breakwater

