    Solving Air Force Dormitory Humidity Problems [Image 1 of 2]

    Solving Air Force Dormitory Humidity Problems

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    TSgt Jerry Prowant, an Airmen Dorm Leader (ADL) and member of the 694 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, discovered and remediated a systemic ventilation issue that resulted in high humidity in DoD facilities across South Korea. His dedication to solving the problem improved the quality of life of his fellow Airmen and eliminated a potential fire hazard. In this photo, the main dryer duct appears full of lint prior to TSgt Jerry Prowant’s cleaning (USAF photo by TSgt Jerry Prowant).

    Civil Engineering
    Osan AB
    Air Force Civil Engineers

