Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Through Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Task Force ensures First Army puts people first

    Through Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Task Force ensures First Army puts people first

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Sean McCollum 

    First Army

    Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville, identified People as his number-one priority. The First Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Thomas S. James Jr., is supporting McConville’s People strategy in part by establishing a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 11:30
    Photo ID: 6637711
    VIRIN: 210510-A-DB874-933
    Resolution: 1024x512
    Size: 167.77 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Through Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Task Force ensures First Army puts people first, by MSG Sean McCollum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Through Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Task Force ensures First Army puts people first

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    First Army
    Rock Island Arsenal
    inclusion
    equity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT