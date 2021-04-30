Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visit East Branch Clarion River Lake

    WILCOX, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Erik Gore, park ranger for East Branch Clarion River Lake, performs a gate operation from the dam’s control tower in Wilcox, Pennsylvania, April 30, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by an open house event at the East Branch Clarion River Lake on May 27. The reopening celebrates the dam’s return to normal operations and its continued ability to reduce floods, improve downstream water quality and supports the environmental ecosystem. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Engineers
    East Branch
    camping
    Pittsburgh District

