Erik Gore, park ranger for East Branch Clarion River Lake, performs a gate operation from the dam’s control tower in Wilcox, Pennsylvania, April 30, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by an open house event at the East Branch Clarion River Lake on May 27. The reopening celebrates the dam’s return to normal operations and its continued ability to reduce floods, improve downstream water quality and supports the environmental ecosystem. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 07:50 Photo ID: 6637546 VIRIN: 210430-A-TI382-0013 Resolution: 5877x3710 Size: 6.19 MB Location: WILCOX, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Visit East Branch Clarion River Lake, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.