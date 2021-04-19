Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPFOR takes fighting position during Dragoon Ready 21 [Image 4 of 7]

    OPFOR takes fighting position during Dragoon Ready 21

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. LaShic Patterson 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    A U.S. Soldier, assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, waits before taking his fighting position as part of the opposing forces scenario during Dragoon Ready 21 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, April 19, 2021. DR21 is a 7th Army Training Command led exercise designed to ensure readiness and certify 2CR in NATO combat readiness and unified land operations, strengthening alliances and delivering more effective coalition operations essential to a safe and secure environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 07:02
    Photo ID: 6637542
    VIRIN: 210419-A-YM380-1036
    Location: VILSECK, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPFOR takes fighting position during Dragoon Ready 21 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT LaShic Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2CR
    2dCavalryRegiment
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    DragoonReady
    Train2Win

