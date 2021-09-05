Bingo players pose for a photo with their prizes during a Mother's Day Brunch Bingo at Camp Arifjan; Kuwait; May 9; 2021. Participants were treated to food, drinks and prizes. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 07:04
|Photo ID:
|6637538
|VIRIN:
|210509-A-BW446-1220
|Resolution:
|4898x4035
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Arifjan host Mother's Day Brunch Bingo [Image 5 of 5], by SSG True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
