Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Family You Choose: Rota’s Navy Family [Image 3 of 3]

    The Family You Choose: Rota’s Navy Family

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eduardo T Otero 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    210324-N-KH151-0007 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 24, 2021) - Cmdr. Stacy Kwak; U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Spain’s; Director of Public Health Services, sits in her office at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 04:42
    Photo ID: 6637492
    VIRIN: 210324-N-KH151-0007
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Family You Choose: Rota’s Navy Family [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Eduardo T Otero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Family You Choose: Rota’s Navy Family
    The Family You Choose: Rota’s Navy Family
    The Family You Choose: Rota’s Navy Family

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Family You Choose: Rota&rsquo;s Navy Family

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    Spain
    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota
    Covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT