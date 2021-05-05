French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility

WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 5, 2021) French navy Mistral-class landing helicopter dock Tonnerre (L9014)at anchorage off Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan May 5, 2021. Tonnerre and La Fayette-class general purpose frigate Surcouf (F711) visited White Beach Naval Facility under the United Nations-Government of Japan Status of Forces Agreement. The visit was to conduct training and liaison with United Nations Command Rear (UNC-R), and base familiarization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

