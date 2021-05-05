WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 5, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa harbor security boats pier side at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan May 5, 2021; at anchorage is French navy La Fayette-class general purpose frigate Surcouf (F711). Surcouf and Mistral-class landing helicopter dock Tonnerre (L9014) visited White Beach Naval Facility under the United Nations-Government of Japan Status of Forces Agreement. The visit was to conduct training and liaison with United Nations Command Rear (UNC-R), and base familiarization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.09.2021 22:14 Photo ID: 6637363 VIRIN: 210505-N-QY759-0081 Resolution: 4981x6973 Size: 1.71 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.