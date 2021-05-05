Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Autonomous Aircraft Experiment [Image 2 of 2]

    Autonomous Aircraft Experiment

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire 

    40th Flight Test Squadron

    Maj. Nathan McCaskey, an F-16 Test Pilot with the 96th Test Wing , observes an autonomous UTAP-22 aircraft over the Gulf of Mexico, May 5, 2020. The pilotless aircraft was modified to operate under its own computerized control as part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Autonomous Attritable Aircraft Experiment. This flight was the closest a manned fighter has flown to an unmanned aircraft under autonomous control in the history of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

    Autonomous Aircraft Experiment
    Autonomous Aircraft Experiment

    TAGS

    Eglin
    AFRL
    AFMC
    Autonomy
    Skyborg
    AAAx

