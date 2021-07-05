210507-N-XU073-1152 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 7, 2021) – Culinary Specialist Seaman Carl Pierre-Jules, from Orlando, Fla., cooks food in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.09.2021 18:51 Photo ID: 6637276 VIRIN: 210507-N-XU073-1152 Resolution: 6168x4112 Size: 877.11 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Galley [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.