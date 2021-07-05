210507-N-XU073-1116 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 7, 2021) – Culinary Specialist Seaman Carl Pierre-Jules, from Orlando, Fla., prepares to serve food in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6637274
|VIRIN:
|210507-N-XU073-1116
|Resolution:
|6113x4075
|Size:
|955.77 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Galley [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
