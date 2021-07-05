Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur Galley [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Galley

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Seaman Zenaida Roth 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210507-N-XU073-1120 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 7, 2021) – Culinary Specialist Seaman Carl Pierre-Jules, from Orlando, Fla., serves food in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
