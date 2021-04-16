Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Memorial Plaza at Fort McCoy [Image 13 of 13]

    Veterans Memorial Plaza at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Veterans Memorial Plaza is shown April 16, 2021, at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts and is called the Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy's unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s. Display items include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins, and potbelly stoves. Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids. The area also has the Equipment Park. Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 18:50
    Photo ID: 6637249
    VIRIN: 210416-A-OK556-534
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Veterans Memorial Plaza at Fort McCoy [Image 13 of 13], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    cold-weather training

