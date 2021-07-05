Carter Hall Celebrates National Day of Prayer

210507-N-NQ285-1004

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 7, 2021) Sailors and Marines board Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661 in the well deck of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a beach raid training exercise, May 7, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

