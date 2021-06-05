Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carter Hall Celebrates National Day of Prayer [Image 5 of 5]

    Carter Hall Celebrates National Day of Prayer

    AT SEA

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210506-N-NQ285-1050
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) pray for the well-being of military service members during a National Day of Prayer service in the ship's chapel, May 6, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

