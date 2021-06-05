210506-N-NQ285-1039
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2021) Lt. James Block, the chaplain aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), leads a National Day of Prayer service in the ship's chapel, May 6, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 16:56
|Photo ID:
|6637204
|VIRIN:
|210506-N-NQ285-1039
|Resolution:
|4268x3414
|Size:
|895.31 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carter Hall Celebrates National Day of Prayer [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT