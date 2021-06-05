210506-N-NQ285-1030

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2021) Lt. James Block, the chaplain aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), leads a National Day of Prayer service in the ship's chapel, May 6, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

This work, Carter Hall Celebrates National Day of Prayer [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS