210506-N-NQ285-1023

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2021) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Jeremy Zier, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), stands mount safety watch during a Phalanx close-in weapon system (CIWS) live-fire exercise, May 6, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.09.2021 16:56 Photo ID: 6637202 VIRIN: 210506-N-NQ285-1023 Resolution: 4618x3299 Size: 941.52 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Conducts CIWS PAC Fire [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.