ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 5, 2021) Seaman Rider Kuo, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), signals to Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661 during a beach raid training exercise, May 5, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
05.05.2021
05.09.2021 16:52
|6637201
|5179x3699
|797.55 KB
|AT SEA
|1
|0
This work, Carter Hall Conducts Beach Raid with Portugal [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
