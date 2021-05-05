Carter Hall Conducts Beach Raid with Portugal

210505-N-NQ285-1090

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 5, 2021) Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1661 departs the well deck of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a beach raid training exercise, May 5, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

