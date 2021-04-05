Special Forces From U.S. and North Macedonia Participate in Trojan Footprint 21

A U.S. Army Special Forces soldier watches as soldiers from North Macedonia’s Special Forces Battalion perform room-clearing drills during Close-Quarters Battle (CQB) training as part of Exercise Trojan Footprint 21 on May 4 2021. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe's annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Rob Kunzig)

