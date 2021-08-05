U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment an area of operations in preparation of an air assault in support of Swift Response 21, Tapa Central Training Area, Estonia, May 8, 2021. Swift Response is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21, which involves; special operations activities, air assaults, and live fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics tot the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2021 Date Posted: 05.09.2021 08:53 Photo ID: 6636845 VIRIN: 210508-A-BA691-0046 Resolution: 7180x4787 Size: 22.14 MB Location: TAPA, EE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swift Response Air Assaults in Estonia [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.