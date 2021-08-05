Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response Air Assaults in Estonia [Image 2 of 7]

    Swift Response Air Assaults in Estonia

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Spc. Austin Riel 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 319th Field Artillery establishes communications in preparation of an air assault in support of Swift Response 21, Tapa Central Training Area, Estonia, May 8, 2021. Swift Response is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21, which involves; special operations activities, air assaults, and live fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics tot the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 08:55
    Photo ID: 6636841
    VIRIN: 210508-A-BA691-0039
    Resolution: 6493x4329
    Size: 15.65 MB
    Location: TAPA, EE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response Air Assaults in Estonia [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AirAssault
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    82ndAirborne

