    Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 19 of 26]

    Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Aircrews with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment operate UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters April 16, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year. According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations. The UH-60 also is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter. The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIRIN: 210416-A-OK556-531
    This work, Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 26 of 26], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

