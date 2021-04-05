Makin Island Underway

210504-N-NY430-1026

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Matthew Hall updates portable electronic maintenance aides aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

