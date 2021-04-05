Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 12 of 12]

    Makin Island Underway

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210504-N-NY430-1026
    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Matthew Hall updates portable electronic maintenance aides aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 16:37
    Photo ID: 6636433
    VIRIN: 210504-N-NY430-1026
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    MKIARG15MEU

