Makin Island Underway

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) – U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Ramon reviews individual component repair lists for U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys, assigned to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

