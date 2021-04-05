210504-N-NY430-1001
NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) – U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Ramon reviews individual component repair lists for U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys, assigned to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 16:37
|Photo ID:
|6636432
|VIRIN:
|210504-N-NY430-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT