    Bravo Company Rappel Tower [Image 1 of 5]

    Bravo Company Rappel Tower

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 7, 2021. Rappel training was conducted to build confidence in Marines, and prepare them for any circumstances they may encounter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 10:22
    Photo ID: 6636299
    VIRIN: 210507-M-VX661-677
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Rappel Tower [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

