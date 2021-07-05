Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Team Discussion [Image 2 of 2]

    Chaplain Team Discussion

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    From left, Chap. (Maj.) Amy Noble, Master Sgt. Jennifer Voelker, and Chap. (Lt. Col.) Vicente Cepeda discuss the Strong Bonds program.

    Army Reserve
    88th Readiness Division

