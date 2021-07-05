Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The 88th Readiness Division Chaplain Team [Image 1 of 2]

    The 88th Readiness Division Chaplain Team

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    The 88th Readiness Division chaplain team provides religious support to Army Reserve Soldiers in a 19-state area. From left, Master Sgt. Jennifer Voelker, Chap. (Lt. Col.) Vicenta Cepeda, Chap. (Maj.) Amy Noble, and Staff Sgt. Averazse Parrish.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 08:20
    Photo ID: 6636259
    VIRIN: 210507-A-WE853-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 15.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 88th Readiness Division Chaplain Team [Image 2 of 2], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 88th Readiness Division Chaplain Team
    Chaplain Team Discussion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldier &ldquo;Blessed, Honored and Proud&rdquo; to Serve Country as Pacific Islander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    88th Readiness Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT