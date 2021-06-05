Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVCENT Visit USS Hudner [Image 4 of 4]

    NAVCENT Visit USS Hudner

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Collins III 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210506-N-VG727-1124 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 6, 2021) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), speaks with Seaman Jonathan Tucker, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), during a port call in Manama, Bahrain, May 6. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Collins III)

    This work, NAVCENT Visit USS Hudner [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 William Collins III, identified by DVIDS

    NAVCENT

