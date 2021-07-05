Estonian President, USAREUR-AF CG meet during 82nd jump into Estonia

NURMSI, Estonia – President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid and Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, discuss the importance of interoperability in Europe during the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Infantry Division’s joint forcible entry exercise conducted here early May 8, 2021. Paratroopers jumped into Estonia from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as a part of Swift Response 21, a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

