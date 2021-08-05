Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Estonian President, USAREUR-AF CG meet during 82nd jump into Estonia [Image 1 of 5]

    Estonian President, USAREUR-AF CG meet during 82nd jump into Estonia

    NURMSI, ESTONIA

    05.08.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. IAN FISCHER 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    NURMSI, Estonia – A C-17 Globemaster III air drops equipment before paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Infantry Division jumped into Estonia from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as a part of Swift Response 21, a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne
    JFE
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

