Paratroopers assigned to the British 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment buddy rig their T-11 parachutes onboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft bound for Estonia during Swift Response 21, May 7, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a joint, multinational Airborne exercise involving more than 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 NATO nations.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 21:37
|Photo ID:
|6636080
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-UV471-209
|Resolution:
|4315x3082
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Paratroopers don parachutes for Swift Response jump into Estonia [Image 14 of 14], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT