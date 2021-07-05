Paratroopers don parachutes for Swift Response jump into Estonia

Paratroopers assigned to the British 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment buddy rig their T-11 parachutes onboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft bound for Estonia during Swift Response 21, May 7, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a joint, multinational Airborne exercise involving more than 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 NATO nations.

