    Paratroopers don parachutes for Swift Response jump into Estonia

    Paratroopers don parachutes for Swift Response jump into Estonia

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper adjusts his T-11 parachute onboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft bound for Estonia during Swift Response 21, May 7, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a joint, multinational Airborne exercise involving more than 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 NATO nations.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021
    Photo ID: 6636072
    VIRIN: 210507-A-UV471-204
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Paratroopers don parachutes for Swift Response jump into Estonia, by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Airborne
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    SwiftResponse
    DefenderEurope

