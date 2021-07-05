A 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper applies facepaint onboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III bound for Estonia during Swift Response, May 7, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a joint, multinational Airborne exercise involving more than 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 NATO nations.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 21:36
|Photo ID:
|6636068
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-UV471-201
|Resolution:
|2929x4100
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Paratroopers don parachutes for Swift Response jump into Estonia [Image 14 of 14], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT