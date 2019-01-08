Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tucson recruiter brings vast cultural experiences to Army service [Image 2 of 2]

    Tucson recruiter brings vast cultural experiences to Army service

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Staff Sgt. Christina Kring, recruiter, Catalina Recruiting Station, Tucson Recruiting Company, has the rank of staff sergeant pinned on her uniform by her stepdaughter Jailynn during a promotion ceremony, Aug. 1, 2019, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2019
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 19:15
    Photo ID: 6635961
    VIRIN: 190801-O-EK137-668
    Resolution: 599x800
    Size: 57.54 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tucson recruiter brings vast cultural experiences to Army service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tucson recruiter brings vast cultural experiences to Army service
    Tucson recruiter brings vast cultural experiences to Army service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tucson recruiter brings vast cultural experiences to Army service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAREC
    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT