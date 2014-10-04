Tucson recruiter brings vast cultural experiences to Army service

Spc. Christina Kring, human resources specialist, 510th Human Resources Company, Fort Eustis. Va., plots her coordinates during a land navigation course, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, 2014. Kring, now a staff sergeant, currently serves as a recruiter with Catalina Recruiting Station, Tucson Recruiting Company, Phoenix Recruiting Battalion. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2014
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 19:15
|Photo ID:
|6635960
|VIRIN:
|140410-O-EK137-306
|Resolution:
|573x599
|Size:
|33.98 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
