    Corps, officials mark end of Glenview storm-sewer improvement project

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Vanessa Villarreal 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Corps, officials cut ribbon to mark end of Glenview storm-sewer improvement project, May 7, 2021.

    This work, Corps, officials mark end of Glenview storm-sewer improvement project, by Vanessa Villarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

