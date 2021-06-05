Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard supports mobile COVID-19 vaccine site [Image 3 of 3]

    Kentucky Air Guard supports mobile COVID-19 vaccine site

    SIMPSONVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sergeant Krome Raymond (right), an air freight superintendent with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, discuses security protocols at a one-day COVID-19 mobile vaccination site with Lt. Col. Joshua Elwell, commander of the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Security Forces Squadron, at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Ky., on May 6, 2021. The site was operated by the University of Louisville and supported by Airmen from the 123rd Airlift Wing. They will return to Simpsonville on May 27 for follow on-vaccination shots. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 16:06
    Photo ID: 6635844
    VIRIN: 210506-Z-JU667-0126
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: SIMPSONVILLE, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard supports mobile COVID-19 vaccine site [Image 3 of 3], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    COVID-19 VACCINATION

