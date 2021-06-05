An Airman from the Kentucky Air National Guard works in conjunction with employees from the University of Louisville to set up a one-day COVID-19 mobile vaccination site at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Ky., on May 6, 2021. The site was operated by the University of Louisville and supported by Airmen from the 123rd Airlift Wing. They will return to Simpsonville on May 27 for follow-on vaccination shot. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 16:05 Photo ID: 6635842 VIRIN: 210506-Z-JU667-0024 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 2.47 MB Location: SIMPSONVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Air Guard supports mobile COVID-19 vaccine site [Image 3 of 3], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.