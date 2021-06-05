U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amy Younger, a combat public affairs specialist assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, and Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Grace Nechanicky, a public affairs mass communication specialist with the 134th Public Affairs Detachment, capture footage of take-offs on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 6, 2021, in support of flight operations above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21).

“Partnering with Army public affairs was so much more enlightening than I could have expected,” Younger said. “I learned new technical skills and a better understanding of Army processes. I think most importantly, it was a great opportunity to bridge any kind of cultural gap and not just operate in respective service cultures, but find a new one.”

Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Risinger/Released)

This work, Airman and Soldier partner up for camera coverage [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Michael Risinger