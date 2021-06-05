Air Force public affairs documents Navy submarine destroyer

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amy Younger, a combat public affairs specialist assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, captures video footage of a Navy P-8A Poseidon with Patrol Squadron One taxiing on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 6, 2021 in support of flight operations above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). Joint training enhances U.S. Armed Forces interoperability and prepares units for future joint-force operations. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Risinger/Released)

