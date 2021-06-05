Public affairs trains on mobility

Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Grace Nechanicky, a mass communication public affairs specialist with the 134th Public Affairs Detachment, uses a vehicle to stabilize her camera while she captures video footage of U.S. Navy planes taking off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 6, 2021 in support of flight operations above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amy Younger, a combat public affairs specialist assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, shows her approval in the background. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Risinger/Released)

