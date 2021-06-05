Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Public affairs trains on mobility [Image 1 of 3]

    Public affairs trains on mobility

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Risinger 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Grace Nechanicky, a mass communication public affairs specialist with the 134th Public Affairs Detachment, uses a vehicle to stabilize her camera while she captures video footage of U.S. Navy planes taking off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 6, 2021 in support of flight operations above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amy Younger, a combat public affairs specialist assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, shows her approval in the background. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Risinger/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 14:52
    Photo ID: 6635653
    VIRIN: 210506-Z-JS600-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: JBER, AK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public affairs trains on mobility [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Michael Risinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Public affairs trains on mobility
    Air Force public affairs documents Navy submarine destroyer
    Airman and Soldier partner up for camera coverage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Army
    NorthernEdge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT